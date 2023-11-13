Wright County Leases Portion of County Farm to County Landfill

The Wright County Board of Supervisors have moved forward with the leasing of part of their county farm to the Wright County Landfill. The agreement involves around five acres of the farm.

Chairman Dean Kluss tried to clarify exactly what portion of the land was going to be leased.

Wright County Engineer Jeremy Purvis explained that the land was not productive.

A representative from the Wright County Landfill explained what the intentions were for the prospective leased land.

The board agreed to the lease for the land.