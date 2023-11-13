Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/13/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the link above. the proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Update on DD#107 land bridge.

7. Hold canvass of votes for the City School Election held on November 7, 2023.

8. 9:30 a.m. John Torbert, IDDA Director to give annual update.

9. 10:00 a.m. Sandra Jacson with Elderbridge to give annual report and request continued

funding.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.