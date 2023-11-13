Sandra Fay Levad, age 71 of Belle Plaine, Minnesota died on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is assisting the family with

arrangements.