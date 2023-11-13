Ronald L. Bogle, 73, of Garner, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Ellington Township Cemetery northeast of Miller. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 15th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, and will resume one hour before services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Ron to St. Croix Hospice, 310 13th St. S., Humboldt, IA 50458.

Ronald Lee Bogle, the son of Ronald W. and Dorothy (Dunkle) Bogle, was born November 18, 1949, in Bloomfield, Iowa. He was baptized at Zion United Church of Christ in Garner. Ron graduated from Davis County Community High School in 1967 and continued his education at DMACC and later NIACC. On June 7, 1969, he married Brenda Gay Veatch in Mark, Iowa. Immediately following their wedding, Ron was called into the service in the Army. This adventure led them to Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas, a year apart as he served in Viet Nam, and Colorado. Their son, Shawn, was born while Ron was serving in Viet Nam and was then months old before he was able to meet his daddy. Another child, daughter Heidi, was born five years later. Following Ron’s discharge, the couple found their way to Winnebago Industries in Forest City where he worked as a tool maker. Later, they made their home in the city of Garner where Ron was employed at R & B Machine. Soon they found their “heaven on earth” on an acreage north of Garner, near Miller. They started their own manufacturing business at their home and carried on for many years. After meeting that dream, Ron found his “niche” as a sales manager for Continental Research Corporation. He truly loved traveling, training new sales reps, and servicing his customers. He counted each one as a good friend. Ron and Brenda were always found to be working side by side, cleaning, tidying, and maintaining the acreage, as they both felt a sense of responsibility to be good stewards of God’s blessing of this land and home. Only in later years, they felt the need and moved into town.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner where he served as a Sunday school superintendent, teacher and deacon for many years. Ron spoke often of the special personal relationship he had with a couple of the church’s pastors over the years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda of Garner; children, Shawn (Julie) Bogle of Clear Lake and Heidi Bogle of Eldora; granddaughter, Darby; sisters, Sherry Lacy of Moberly, MO, and Ann (Paul) Seals of Laurens, SC; brother, Jim (Kitty) Bogle of Ottumwa, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Willis and Roberta Veatch; sister, Carolyn; and brothers-in-law, Larry Lacy and Tony Hitt.