Kossuth County Addresses Pipeline Zoning

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors recently addressed an ordinance that would create regulation and restriction of the use of land for the transport of hazardous liquid through a hazardous liquid pipeline.

The board was tasked with setting a public hearing on the matter. Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller explained that the issue had been discussed before to a capacity crowd in the Kossuth County Supervisors Room.

Because of the amount of interest that the meeting would generate, the board is considering the idea of having it in the Election Center. Miller agreed.

Supervisor Kyle Stecker motioned for the board to accept the resolution and set the date for the public to offer comment on it.

The board invites the public to the meeting to offer opinions and thoughts on the matter.