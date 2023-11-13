Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/13/23 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 1pm in the Hancock County Courthouse Supervisors Room. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

1:05 p.m. *Public forum

1:15 p.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider plans and specifications for Hancock County Secondary Road’s Maintenance Facility

1:45 p.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

2:00 p.m. Consider signing paperwork related to the Schleusner parcel of the County Farm

2:30 p.m. First Tier Canvass of City/School Election held on November 7, 2023

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item