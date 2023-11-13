Atura Clubhouse Project Completed in Garner

The Garner City Council and Mayor Tim Schmidt received some very positive news in their last meeting. The Garner Golf Course Clubhouse has been completed according to Schmidt.

He says that the project was successful and spruced up the central piece of the garner golf course.

Schmidt stated that the project was going to be a little bigger than just a clubhouse remodel.

Schmidt is known for trying to scale back on spending, particularly if the project can be handled better with private businesses getting involved.

Schmidt actively seeks the help of local private companies for projects like this one.