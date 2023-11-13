Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/13/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting by clicking on the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – 8:45 A.M.
12. Jody Applegate, Elderbridge Healthy Aging Director – Annual Report – 9:00 A.M.
13. Resolution #2023-36 Approving the Central Disposal Systems Planning Area/2024 Solid Waste Comprehensive Plan Update
14. Water System Improvement Project
15. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. EMS Continued Discussion
18. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
19. Department Head Discussion
20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting – EOC –
c. Hazard Communication Training – EOC – November 13 – 11:00 A.M./1:00 P.M.
d. FY24 Budget Amendment Hearing – November 20 – 8:00 A.M.
e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.
f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.
g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.
h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1
i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.
j. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.
Adjourn