Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/13/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting by clicking on the link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – 8:45 A.M.

12. Jody Applegate, Elderbridge Healthy Aging Director – Annual Report – 9:00 A.M.

13. Resolution #2023-36 Approving the Central Disposal Systems Planning Area/2024 Solid Waste Comprehensive Plan Update

14. Water System Improvement Project

15. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. EMS Continued Discussion

18. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

19. Department Head Discussion

20. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting – EOC –

c. Hazard Communication Training – EOC – November 13 – 11:00 A.M./1:00 P.M.

d. FY24 Budget Amendment Hearing – November 20 – 8:00 A.M.

e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.

f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.

g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.

j. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.

Adjourn