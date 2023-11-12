New Funding for Private Schooling Moves Iowa Up Dramatically in Heritage Foundation Ranking

A conservative think tank is recognizing Iowa for offering state-funding directly to parents, to cover private school expenses for their children. The Heritage Foundation’s annual Educational Freedom Report Card ranked Iowa 22nd among the states last year but Iowa jumped to ninth this year. Governor Kim Reynolds says she is pleased with the response to the state’s Education Savings Accounts program in its first year.

Reynolds made her comments at an event in Des Moines hosted by the Heritage Foundation. Nearly 19,000 state-funded Education Savings Accounts were approved for students this fall, but the state has not announced how many of those students successfully enrolled in private schools.