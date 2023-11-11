NIACC Automotive Program Receives National Reaccreditation

The Automotive Technology program at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City has received ASE Training Program reaccreditation by the ASE Education Foundation. NIACC’s Automotive Technology program continues to be accredited as Master Automobile Service Technology designation, the top accreditation possible.

To achieve this coveted recognition, the school’s automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation. Nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities, and equipment were used.

“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that NIACC’s graduates continue to be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by NIACC, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the work force.” Upon completion of the evaluation, NIACC became reaccredited by the ASE Education Foundation. The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.

Dr. Laura Wood, NIACC Agriculture and Skilled Trades Division Chair added, “During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to ensure that our program continues to meet strict industry standards, and we are delighted to continue as an ASE accredited training program. Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants.”