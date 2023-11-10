James W. Brooks

James “Jim” W. Brooks, 79, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Titonka Care Center.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, November 17, 2023, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner. A private inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

James Walter Brooks, the son of Walter and Frances (Miller) Brooks, was born May 15, 1944, in Algona. He grew up in Britt and graduated from Britt High School in 1962. Jim served his country in the Army National Guard for several years. He lived in Kanawha, Britt and for most of his life Garner. Jim was employed at the Kanawha Elevator, Buns and Sons Road Construction in Britt, Lauridsen’s in Britt and Stellar Industries in Garner. In his retirement he worked as a truck driver for Phil Dornbier Trucking – his dream job. He enjoyed playing cribbage, playing pool and throwing darts.

Jim is survived by his siblings, Phyllis Schmidt of Wisconsin, Colleen (Dale) Cameron of Colorado, Janice Brooks of Algona and Dean (Linda) Brooks of Britt; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

