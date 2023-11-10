MediaNewsPolitics & Government

Forest City Approves City Street Finance Report

The Forest City Council has gone ahead and approved its annual City Street Finance Report. Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained the purpose of the report.

Huffman explained the expenditures versus the income to the city in the report.

The fund has actually grown according to Huffman.

The city provided details on each expenditure and revenue stream which is managed by the city.

The report will be filed to the city and state records.

 

 

 

 

 

