Feenstra Joins Letter Urging Biden Administration to Protect American Families from Surprise Medical Bills

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) joined a letter – led by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) – urging Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to implement the No Surprises Act in accordance with congressional intent and the letter of the law.

“On top of inflation, high gas prices, and economic uncertainty, surprise medical bills can be devastating for our families and completely drain savings accounts. That’s why Congress passed the No Surprises Act, which was signed into law in December of 2020 to protect American families from costly and unexpected medical bills. However, the Biden administration has completely failed to fully implement this law,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I’m proud to work with my colleagues on the House Ways and Means Committee to urge the Biden administration to right this wrong and implement the law as intended. As a father of four, I will continue to advocate for solutions that lower healthcare costs and secure the financial wellbeing of our families.”

The full letter can be read HERE.