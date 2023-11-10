Autumn Astronomy Program Scheduled

The nights are getting longer and we can look up and gaze into the center of our galaxy located in the constellation Sagittarius. We can’t see the center because it is obscured by a disc of dust and gas. There in the center of the galaxy is a giant black hole which does not pose a threat to us as we are on the outer rim of the galaxy.

These and other fascinating facts may be presented on November 17th at 7pm at the entrance to Thorpe Park. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead the presentation.

Participants will have the chance to see the star Betelguese in the rising constellation of Orion which is the second brightest star in the constellation. It marks the eastern shoulder of the hunter. In 2019 it began to dim after it ejected gas that condensed into dust when it cooled. It then returned to its original brightness in late 2020. Astronomers are watching the star closely in case it explodes into a supernova which may or may not happen in our lifetime.

Ralls may explain more about this and other visible stars all around us. She encourages everyone to come prepared for the hour-long event.

The evening doesn’t end there. Ralls explained that participants will have the chance to continue exploring the skies after the event is done.

The event is free and open to the public.