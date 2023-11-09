Mental Illness Rehab Apartments Overwhelmed with Inquiries

A Waterloo clinic was swamped with calls in recent weeks after opening the rental application process for its apartments that are designed for rehabilitating Iowans with mental illnesses. It’s only the third such intensive residential support home in Iowa. Elevate Behavioral Health Clinic has a two-unit, five-bedroom apartment complex providing short-term care for residents with intellectual disabilities. Apartment director Paige Smith says the response was overwhelming, even before the apartments were available to lease.

The apartment complex is next door to the clinic, which Smith says goes a long way to providing an exceptional level of support to residents.

The first tenants are scheduled to move in this week. The clinic plans to turn over rooms every three months to a year.