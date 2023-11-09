LIHEAP Programs are Now Available

The state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides some money to help pay heating bills, but also can help repair or replace faulty furnaces. LIHEAP Program manager, Bill Marquess says they evaluate the situation when you sign up.

Marquess says fixing or replacing the furnace can help cut energy bills.

He says the weatherization program is a complimentary program as well.

You can find out about all three programs through your local community action agency.