Iowa Utilities Board sets scheduling conference for Alliant Energy’s Proposed Electric and Natural Gas Customer Rate Increases

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order today that sets a scheduling conference to discuss a proposed procedural schedule and public hearing date for Alliant Energy-Interstate Power and Light Company’s (Alliant-IPL) proposed application for a revision in customers’ electric and natural gas customer rates. The scheduling conference will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in the IUB’s Hearing Room at 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines.

The scheduling conference will be livestreamed and available via webinar for remote participation. Instructions for viewing will be available on the IUB’s Hearing and Meeting Calendar webpage at iub.iowa.gov.

The order also set November 17, 2023, as the deadline for interested parties to file notice in the docket for anyone who intends to participate in the scheduling conference and to indicate whether they will attend in person or remotely via webinar. Parties are also required to file a proposed procedural schedule on or before November 17.

Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in this scheduling conference should contact the IUB at (515) 725-7300 at least five business days in advance of the scheduling conference to request arrangements.

Alliant-IPL filed its proposal to increase its Iowa retail natural gas and electric service rates on October 12, 2023, in Docket No. RPU-2023-0002 under Iowa Code 476.6 and chapter 26 of the IUB’s administrative rules. Alliant-IPL seeks an increase in natural gas service revenue of approximately $14 million, or 5 percent above its existing gas revenue requirement, and an increase in electric service revenue of $284 million, or approximately 16 percent above its existing electric revenue requirement.