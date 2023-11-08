North Iowa Concert Band to Present Free Fall Concert

On Tuesday, November 21st, Dr. Justin Smiley-Oyen will conduct the North Iowa Concert Band in their Fall Concert. This highly-talented group of community and student musicians will play a concert of American Band music, featuring October by Eric Whitacre. Music starts at 7:30 PM, and admission is free of charge. Free-will donations will be accepted at the door to support NIACC Music Scholarships.

North Iowa Area Community College, founded in 1918, is a nationally-recognized, two-year college located in central North Iowa. With approximately 3,000 career and transfer students, the College has been recognized by the Aspen Institute as a leading community college in the nation. NIACC welcomes students from across Iowa, Minnesota, the nation, and the world. The College has served as a leader in student-centered learning, community engagement, and collaborative leadership for more than 100 years. Are you ready to become a Trojan? Apply Today at https://www.niacc.edu/apply-mkt/