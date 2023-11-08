Marguerite Wagner, 95, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue, rural Clarion with Pastor George Lautner officiating. Burial will be in Holmes Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

