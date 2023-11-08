Lake Mills School District Reports Alleged Misconduct Issue

On Monday the Lake Mills Community School was made aware of an allegation of professional misconduct involving a secondary teacher. This reported misconduct was a violation of both the district’s school board policy and the Iowa Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

The district reported that as part of the standard procedure, the individual in question was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department and potentially other agencies.

In a release to the public, Lake Mills Community School Superintendent Chris Rogne stated that the district was not at liberty to release any more information pending the investigation, student safety was the highest priority and that the district along with law enforcement will conduct a thorough investigation. Rogne wanted to maintain privacy for all those concerned in the matter and allow law enforcement to complete their work efficiently before any more information is released.