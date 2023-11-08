Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Kossuth County

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the signing of a disaster proclamation for Kossuth County, Iowa effective immediately through December 6, 2023. The USDA has confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a game bird breeding flock there.

This proclamation allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and other agencies to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

The recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately.