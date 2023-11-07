Marian V. DeWitt, age 83, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2023, at the Summit House Assisted Living in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Reverend Brian Lund will officiate the ceremony. Following the service, Marian will be laid to rest at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Additionally, visitation will resume one hour before the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Marian Viola Stromer was born on October 25, 1940, on the family farm in Liberty Township, Hancock County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Aaron and Ruby (Goll) Stromer. Marian was baptized and confirmed at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner and later confirmed at Zion Evangelical Reformed Church. She completed her education in country school at Liberty No. 5 until the sixth grade before graduating from Garner High School in 1958.

On September 15, 1962, Marian married Allan DeWitt at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church. Together they raised their family while farming southwest of Garner until their retirement. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Marian also worked for Hancock County Public Health for 20 years. In the year 2000, they relocated to their home in Garner. After Allan’s passing in December 2020, her health began to deteriorate. In 2022 she moved to the Summit House Assisted Living in Britt 2022.

Marian was an active member of Zion Church, where she enthusiastically participated in the women’s fellowship. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with the Liberty Belles morning coffee group and delighted in playing bridge with friends.

Marian leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory. She is survived by her son Jon DeWitt, residing in Shawnee, and her daughter Vicki Adkins, and husband Bill of Plano, TX. Marian was a devoted grandmother to her grandson Connor DeWitt and special friend Rachel Rindner, as well as her granddaughter Bailee Adkins. She also leaves behind granddaughter Chelsea Guccione and husband Ben, step-grandsons Thomas Guccione and Vincent Guccione, sister Vivian Bovenmyer of Garner, sisters-in-law Harriet Stromer of West Des Moines and Thelma Gates and husband Bob of Lake Tahoe, NV. Marian’s memory will also be cherished by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allan on December 14, 2020; her parents Aaron and Ruby Stromer; two sons, Lee Allan DeWitt and Neil Andrew DeWitt; her grandson Brett Mack Adkins; brothers, Norman and Delwyn Stromer, and brother-in-law Dwight Bovenmyer.

Marian touched the lives of many people throughout her lifetime. Her kindness, warmth, and love will forever remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her.