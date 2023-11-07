Ernst Condemns Biden Admin for Funding Abortions for Minors at the Border

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined eight of her Republican colleagues in condemning the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s (ORR) proposed “Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule,” which blatantly violates prohibitions on the use of taxpayer funds to facilitate abortions on unaccompanied minors at the border.

“Instead of adhering to the law, responding to Congressional inquiry, heeding Congress’ warning, and treating unaccompanied minors with the dignity and respect they deserve as young mothers, HHS ORR has decided to codify these flagrant violations of the Hyde Amendment through the proposed rule,” the Senators wrote.

“Any final rule regarding the care of UACs should expressly respect state laws regarding the protection of unborn life, honor federal conscience and religious freedom protections, and ensure that no HHS policies prioritize abortion over the care of UACs or following the law,” the Senators continued.

Background:

As a mother and member of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, Ernst is deeply committed to protecting the sanctity of life at every stage. Earlier this year, she introduced legislation to end the Department of the Defense’s unlawful abortion policy and joined the entirety of Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee in a letter blasting the policy.

Ernst has also introduced legislation to end federal funding to Planned Parenthood – the nation’s largest abortion provider.