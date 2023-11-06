Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/6/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Pay estimate #2 for JDD #2-100 with Franklin County.

7. 9:15 a.m. Review and act on Resolution 2023-40 on setting a hearing date on the sale of

real property in Section 16, Township 92, Range 24 to the Woodin Family Trust.

a. Approve public notice for hearing.

8. Consider a possible lease of 5 acres +/- of the County Farm to the Wright County Landfill.

9. Consider bid due dates for lease of the Wright County farm located in Section 5 in LincolnTownship.

10. Receive the Sheriff’s monthly report.

11. Review and act on changes by the Secretary of State on the County Supervisor

Redistricting Worksheet and Map.

a. Have random drawing for Supervisor districts term length

 3 – four year terms

 2 – two year terms

12. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.

11:00 a.m. Work session on possible rules for stockpiling of dry manure/animal nutrients in Wright County.