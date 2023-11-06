Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/6/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Open Sealed Bids – Three Secondary Roads Pickups
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. #2023-34 – Resolution for Entering Purchase Agreement RE: Kenison Property
12. #2023-35 – Resolution for Purchase of Stevens Farmland
13. Contract Amendment – WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc.
14. Discussion/possible action – Treasurer’s Building Roof Quotes for replacement
15. Budget Amendment Discussion
16. Water System Improvement Project
17. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. EMS Continued Discussion
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Department Head Discussion
22. Discussion – Sheriff scheduling – Closed Session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(g)
23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
25. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting – EOC –
c. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – November 13 – 8:45 A.M.
d. Jody Applegate, Elderbridge Healthy Aging Director – Annual Report – November 13 – 9:00 A.M.
e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.
f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.
g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.
h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1
i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.
j. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – 10:00 A.M.
Adjourn