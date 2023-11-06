Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/6/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Open Sealed Bids – Three Secondary Roads Pickups

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. #2023-34 – Resolution for Entering Purchase Agreement RE: Kenison Property

12. #2023-35 – Resolution for Purchase of Stevens Farmland

13. Contract Amendment – WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc.

14. Discussion/possible action – Treasurer’s Building Roof Quotes for replacement

15. Budget Amendment Discussion

16. Water System Improvement Project

17. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. EMS Continued Discussion

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Department Head Discussion

22. Discussion – Sheriff scheduling – Closed Session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(g)

23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

25. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting – EOC –

c. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – November 13 – 8:45 A.M.

d. Jody Applegate, Elderbridge Healthy Aging Director – Annual Report – November 13 – 9:00 A.M.

e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.

f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.

g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.

j. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – 10:00 A.M.

Adjourn