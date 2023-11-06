Winnebago County Announces City/School Election Candidates
The Winnebago County Elections Commission has announced the candidates for the upcoming City/School Elections to be held on November 7th. There are very few contested seats in this year’s election cycle.
Buffalo Center
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Rick Hofbauer
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Tanner Weaver
– Robin Kettwick
City Council Member – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)
– Troy Armstrong
Forest City
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Ronald E. Holland
City Council Members At Large (Vote for no more than 1)
– Karl Wooldridge
City Council Member Ward 1 – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)
– Carly Carper
City Council Member Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Brad Buffington
City Council Member Ward 4 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Daniel Davis
Park & Rec Board – To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)
– Thomas Clarey
Lake Mills
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Mark Peterson
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Nathan Ostrander
– Bob Storby
– Laurel Domokos
Leland
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Russ Leitz
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Robert Ver Hoef
– Jesse O’Toole
– Susan Krein
– Rick Hoffmeyer
Rake
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Louise Hagedorn
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Kristal Olson
– Darin Geerdes
– Stacy Roth
Thompson
Mayor (Vote for no more than 1)
– Michael Hauan
City Council Members (Vote for no more than 3)
– Cara Chapman
– Logan Swearingen
– Michael Levine
– Stacy Willert
School Board Members Forest City Schools
Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1) 4 yr term
– Rick Wiley
Forest City Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 2) 2 yr term
– Cody Hennigar
– Shelby Korth
Forest City Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Eric D. Kingland
– Beth Clouse
Forest City Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Kim Severson
Forest City Community School District Director of District 5 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Troy J. Thompson
School Board Members Lake Mills Schools
Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Kristin Wempen
Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Ryan Joynt
Lake Mills Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Kari Osheim
Lake Mills Public Measure VX
School Board Members North Iowa Schools
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Chandra Griffey
– Courtney Boekelman
– Robin Kettwick
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Cody Wirtjes
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 4 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Alicia Brass
North Iowa Community School District Director of District 5 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Matthew Duve
School Board Members Algona Community Schools
Algona Community School District Director At Large (Vote for no more than 4)
– Andrea Vinci
– Brent Owen
– Todd Louwagie
– Tom Nugent
NIACC Director District 6 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Andy Julseth
Iowa Lakes Community College Director District 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
– Arden N Kinnander