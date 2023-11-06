West Hancock football is heading back to the state semifinals

The West Hancock football team’s residency at the UNI-DOME will continue this week after the Eagles won in the quarterfinals 44-22 over Wapsie Valley. This marks the fifth time in six years the Eagles will play in the semifinals or finals of the Class A football playoffs.

“It’s impressive,” said West Hancock head football coach Mark Sanger of the Eagles playing in their eighth straight quarterfinals last week. “It has to do with the kids we have and the coaches we have and the community support – it just doesn’t happen. It’s a lot of hours, a lot of time – we’ve got a pretty good thing going, and we want to keep it going,” he added.

West Hancock has been ‘road warriors’ as Sanger has called them this season while speaking with KIOW on the Saturday morning Coaches Corner Program throughout the season.

West Hancock played four of its first six games on the road this season and then had to go on the road in the second and quarterfinal rounds of the postseason traveling to Starmont and Wapsie Valley.

West Hancock will open the 11-man portion of the final four games played in Cedar Falls on Thursday when the third-seeded Eagles play second-seeded Madrid, a public school in Boone County – not the capital and most populous city of Spain.

“Another tradition-rich program that’s won a lot of football games in the UNI-DOME. They have a quarterback that’s scored a lot of touchdowns, and obviously, they are undefeated for a reason”, Sanger said.

Madrid is led by junior Preston Wicker, who, as coach said, has scored 37 total touchdowns this season for the Tigers. Most of those scores, 25, have been rushing touchdowns for the junior – the other 12 have been passing. When he does throw the ball, seniors Kyle Kruckenberg and Jayce Fuson have 517 of the team’s 699 yards receiving.

On the ground, other than Wicker, who has run for over 1558 yards and all those touchdowns, seniors Tyler Fuller and Nash Ramirez have the bulk of the carries. Fuller has 584 yards on 55 carries and seven touchdowns, while Ramirez has 895 yards on 146 carries and seven more touchdowns this season.

Defensively, Ramirez has 81 total tackles, while Kruckenberg and Wicker have just over 50 total tackles. Upfront, sophomore Terrin Lawrenson won’t beat you with his size on paper, but his speed has been a problem for teams this year. The 5’9″ 185-pounder has 41 total tackles and a team-high seven sacks.

“We have a lot of film to watch and preparations to do,” Sanger told KIOW’s Zarren Egesdal on Saturday morning. “We’re thankful to be back down there, and I know our guys are excited.”

West Hancock’s lone semifinal miss in the past six years was a quarterfinal loss to Grundy Center in 2020, between winning state titles in 2019 and 2021. The first year of that streak was a semifinal loss to Hudson in the 2018 semifinals, the previously mentioned titles in 2019 and 2021, and a championship game loss to Grundy Center last season.

“We’ve had some success in the recent past, but that never gets old – that excitement never leaves for your football team,” said coach Sanger. He added, “Nothing’s the same compared to when you do it as a senior, it seems like. It was a great bus ride home that never gets old – our coaches are excited, our players are excited, and our community is excited”.

West Hancock is 2-0 against Madrid all-time. The Eagles won 48-38 on November 11, 2011, and on October 23, 2020 57-14.

Thursday’s semifinal game will be live on Coloff Media’s radio stations, with the pregame show at 9:45 AM and kickoff set for 10:00 AM. The winner will get the winner of the 1:00 PM game between #1 Woodbury Central, Moville, and #4 East Buchanan.