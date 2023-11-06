HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEMIFINALS FOR ALL SEVEN CLASSES
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8
EIGHT-PLAYER
10:00—Bishop Garrigan, Algona (10-1) vs. Winfield-Mt. Union (11-0)
1:00—Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1) vs. Bedford (11-0)
THURSDAY, NOV. 9
CLASS A
10:00—Madrid (11-0) vs. West Hancock, Britt (10-1)
1:00—East Buchanan, Winthrop (9-2) vs. Woodbury Central, Moville (11-0)
CLASS 4A
4:00—North Polk (9-2) vs. Lewis Central (9-2)
7:00—Bondurant-Farrar (9-2) vs. Western Dubuque (10-1)
FRIDAY, NOV. 10
CLASS 1A
10:00—Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (9-2) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)
1:00—MFL MarMac (10-1) vs. Underwood (10-1)
CLASS 5A
4:00—Valley, West Des Moines (6-5) vs. Southeast Polk (11-0)
7:00—Ankeny Centennial (7-4) vs. Ankeny (8-3)
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
CLASS 2A
10:00—Monticello (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
1:00—Spirit Lake (10-1) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0)
CLASS 3A
4:00—Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (10-1) vs. Creston (11-0)
7:00—Williamsburg (10-1) vs. Solon (10-1)