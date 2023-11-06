Hancock County Announces City/School Elections Candidates and Measures

The Hancock County Elections Commissioner has announced the candidates and measures for the 2023 City/School Elections. They are as follows:

CITY ELECTIONS

CITY OF BRITT

For Mayor -➢ James L. Nelson as the registered candidate. Angela Nelson has announced that she is running as the write in candidate.

For Britt City Council there are three seats. Todd Hildman and Jefry Moore have registered as candidates for the three available seats. Angela Nelson has announced that she is running as the write in candidate.

No candidate has filed to fill the Council-To Fill Vacancy seat.

CITY OF CORWITH

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Matt Hobscheidt

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Michelle Hankins

➢ Michele Garman

➢ Sharon Spellins

➢ Kimberly Mullenbach

➢ Tracie J. Foley

• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed.

CITY OF CRYSTAL LAKE

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Shawn Dontje

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Laura Blocker

➢ Duane Harms

➢ Loretta Oudekerk

CITY OF FOREST CITY

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ronald E. Holland

• Council At-Large – vote for no more than one

➢ Karl Wooldridge

• Council Ward 4 – vote for no more than one

➢ Daniel Davis

• Park and Rec Board-To Fill

Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Thomas Clarey

CITY OF GARNER

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Glen Juhl

➢ Marline K. Lewerke

CITY OF GOODELL

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Barbara Schaefer

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Alan Pralle

CITY OF KANAWHA

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Judy Vander Ploeg

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Shirley Baker

➢ Mathieu Lemay

➢ Ray Bassett

➢ Brandon Douglas

CITY OF KLEMME

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Nichole M. Winters

➢ Tim Jergenson

CITY OF WODEN

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Paul Buns

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Dylan Brandt

➢ Tip Piper

• Council-To Fill

Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Andrew Plessel

SCHOOL ELECTIONS

ALGONA COMMUNITY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than four

➢ Andrea Vinci

➢ Brent Owen

➢ Todd Louwagie

➢ Tom Nugent

BELMOND-KLEMME

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

DISTRICT

• Director District One –

vote for no more than

one

➢ Ryan Meyer

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

• Director District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ James R. Swenson

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

• Director At-Large-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Michelle D. Murphy

➢ Marc Schlichting

• Public Measure WV – see full text below.

Belmond-Klemme Community School District Public Measure WV:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Shall the Board of Directors of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, in the Counties of Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed One Dollar ($1.00) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, or each year thereafter?

CLARION-GOLDFIELD-DOWS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Joseph Corrow

➢ Craig Warnke

➢ Cindy Dorn

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Troy G. Seaba

FOREST CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – 4 year term – vote for no more than one

➢ Rick Wiley

• Director District One – 2 year term – vote for no more than two

➢ Cody Hennigar

➢ Shelby Korth

• Director District Three – 2 year term – vote for no more than one

➢ Eric D. Kingland

➢ Beth Clouse

• Director District Four – vote for no more than one

➢ Kim Severson

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ Troy J. Thompson

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than two

➢ Kim Upmeyer

➢ Laura Schleusner

WEST FORK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Ashley Wilkinson

➢ Erin Suntken

• Public Measure DU-see full text below.

West Fork Community School District Public Measure DU:

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school / high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?

WEST HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than one

➢ Jennifer Bixel

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Jeremy Purvis

• Director District Four – vote for no more than one

➢ Kevin Wilson

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

COMMUNITY COLLEGE CANDIDATES

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Darrell Determann

IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Arden N. Kinnander

NORTH IOWA AREA

COMMUNITY

COLLEGE

• Director District Six – vote for no more than one

➢ Andy Julseth

• Director District Eight – vote for no more than one

➢ Debra Hill

• Director District Nine – vote for no more than one

➢ Nicki Prantner