Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/6/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/799970741

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes, consider correction to October 23, 2023 minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024

Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Amendment #2

9:25 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 9 for HVAC Replacement project with Mechanical Air Systems Co.

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: consider change order for upgrading LED lighting in Courthouse and LEC

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change

10:00 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, consider construction plans for NRCS project in DD # 81 Lateral 341

10:10 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item