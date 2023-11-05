December 8th Worth County Crop Pesticide Clinic in Manly

The Worth and Cerro Gordo County Extension Service annual Corn and Soybean Clinic/Pesticide Recertification meeting will be held on Friday, December 8th at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly at 9:30 A.M. Farmers will have the opportunity to renew their Private Pesticide Applicators License at this meeting.

Featured speakers for the crop clinic will be Dr. Chad Hart, Iowa State University Economics Professor who will discuss corn and soybean grain marketing. ISU Extension Weed Prevention Specialist Dr. Bob Hartzler will cover information about best crop weed control practices and Angie Rieck-Hinz, Regional Extension Agronomist will lead the Private Farm Pesticide Recertification session to kick-off the meeting.

Pesticide applicators with questions may call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist and Lacey Waller, Office Manager at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531 for more information and to get their free meal reservation in. All North Iowa and Southern Minnesota Corn and Soybean producers and Agribusinessmen are welcome to attend.