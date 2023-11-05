Champions of Magic Coming to NIACC

Champions of Magic will be at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions of Magic – an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They’ve sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online… but you haven’t seen magic until you’ve seen it live! The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Don’t miss this unbelievable show to entertain the entire family and see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. Tickets for Champions of Magic are on sale now.

To learn more about Champions of Magic, visit their website at championsofmagic.co.uk .