Pamela “Pam” Landheer, age 60 of Thompson, IA, passed away at her home in Thompson, IA on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

A public visitation for Pam will be held from 2:30 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in the church basement at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. Thompson, IA 50478.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, IA.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is assisting the family.