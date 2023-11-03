Soyland Homes Build Housing in Forest City

Forest City is working on creating affordable housing to address the critical need that many cities in the area have to deal with. The city has added apartment complexes and now housing designed to meet the needs of first-time home buyers.

Beth Bilyeu, the Executive Director of Foret City Economic Development opened a relationship between the city and Soyland Homes.

Bilyeu stated that the homes are efficiently designed for the budget minded home owner.

All of the appliances come with the home according to Bilyeu. The floor plans are also well designed according to Bilyeu.

A tour of the homes has been scheduled for those interested in seeing and possibly buying one of the homes. The list price is $235,000.

During this educational seminar, potential home buyers can find a number of avenues to help in the purchase of the home according to Bilyeu.

The city is moving forward with the construction and sale of these homes. Bilyeu stated that some are not quite ready for show but are getting finished.

The open house event is Friday from 3pm to 6:30pm and Saturday from 11am to 3pm.