Rural Co-ops Are Receiving Federal Funds

Three rural Iowa electrical coops are getting a combined $20 million in federal loan money. Prairie Energy Cooperative got a $6 million loan to help offset the costs of connecting 78 more customers. Prairie’s Sarah Olson-McLaughlin says the loan will help them keep up with maintenance.

Extending and maintaining a power grid is expensive. This is particularly a challenge for rural electrical grids that have fewer users and serve more miles. Prairie’s 4,300 members are spread over eleven Iowa counties. Olson-McLaughlin says a transformer would cost $830 two years ago and that price has more than doubled. The per-foot cost of wire is up and the cost of poles has increased as much as 64%.

Theresa Greenfield is the state director of the USDA’s Rural Development Department, and says the rising costs have a big impact the rural projects.

The USDA has invested $1.1 billion in rural Iowa electric programs since 2021.