Leola ‘Lee’ M. Nedved

Leola M. Nedved, 85, of Britt, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, November 10th at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Leola Marie Nedved, the daughter of William and Marie (Madsen) Lacey, was born November 30, 1937, in Meservey, Iowa. She graduated from Klemme High School in 1955. After high school, she began working as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone in Garner. While attending a dance at the Surf in Clear Lake she met her future husband, Arnold Nedved. On November 17, 1958, they were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belmond. They made their home in Hayfield for a few years before moving to the Nedved family farm two miles north of Duncan near Eagle Lake. Besides raising her boys and helping on the farm Lee also worked as a medical transcriptionist for Dr. Camp at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. She also worked for Dr. Berge in Clear Lake until retiring in 2003. After Arnold passed away in 1995 she continued to live on the farm with her son, Brian. Lee loved living on the farm and being a farm wife. Lee volunteered at Westview Care Center in Britt and assisted the county during election time. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, maintaining her garden, keeping her lawn mowed, and going to the river with Brian visiting orchards and trout fishing. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. Lee volunteered at Westview Care Center in Britt and helped with polling at election time.

Lee is survived by her two sons, Michael (Michelle) Nedved of Downington, PA and Rodney (Shawna) Nedved of Wentzville, MO; five grandchildren, Josh, Chloe, Kayla, Aaron and Nicholas Nedved; four siblings, Roger (Gail) Lacey of Sheffield, Ron (Carol) Lacey of Kansas City, Dorothy (Henry) Gerdes of Belmond and Norma Gerdes of Belmond; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; son, Brian, Feb. 17, 2022; and siblings, William Lacey, Betty Pralle, Ruth Kaduce and Elaine Ristau.