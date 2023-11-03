Garner Baseball Field Project Receives Local Low Bid

The Garner City Council was asked to consider approval of the North Iowa Turf & Irrigation’s estimate of $34,560 to install an irrigation system for the new Garner Baseball/Softball complex.

Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated that the project is progressing well.

The city council unanimously approved the contract and Schmidt stated that the work will begin soon.

The hope is to have the field prepared for spring, but time is running out to get it done.