Catch Me If You Can Cast Explores Relatable Characters

The Forest City High School production of Catch Me If You Can is a musical based off of the highly successful movie by the same name starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Jacob White plays Frank Abagnale Jr. who is the principal character of the show.

White says he enjoys the character on several different levels.

Meanwhile an FBI agent named Carl Hanratty continually tries to pursue Abagnale throughout the show and he is played by Carter Shea.

Shea likes to have fun, but here he has to be very serious in this role.

Brooke Olsen has the daunting task of playing Brenda Strong. The role is seemingly complicated.

Olsen sees herself in real life as a Brenda Strong and enjoys projecting that onstage.

In the background is Devin Spitzer who is the stage manager of the show. She has been involved in theater for a while including stints with BrickStreet Theatre and says that this cast is fun to work with.

This will be her fourth show at Forest City. The show has been a little easier to manage then some in the past.

Tickets are now available at www.bomanfineartscenter.org for the high school fall musical, “Catch Me If You Can.” The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 5, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the fall musical, which are $5 each, can be purchased online on the Boman Fine Arts Center website prior to the performance. Those who need assistance in purchasing a ticket can also visit the Forest City Chamber of Commerce office, 106 South 4th Street, during their business hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.