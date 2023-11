23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 10

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills

Kade Van Roekel helped Lake Mills to the state championship last week by finishing second on his team and 24th overall.

Van Roekel helped the team by passing four runners, going from 28th at the 1-mile marker to 24th overall.

He helped Lake Mills go undefeated throughout the regular season and capture the school’s first XC state championship.