Hancock Board Discusses County Farm Sale

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are going ahead with the sale of the county farm. The question remained as to who would sign off on the property. Chairperson Florence “Sis” Greiman voted against the idea of selling the property while the other two members of the board voted in favor of it.

Greiman was hesitant to sign off on the documents and sought the advice of county legal counsel on whether it was appropriate to do so.

Greiman felt that the property was an asset to the county. Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons were in favor of the sale saying they needed to use the money to help pay for a brand-new proposed maintenance shed for the county road department. Greiman was relieved to learn that she did not have to commit to something she was not in favor of.

There is no timetable on when or if a new shed will actually be built for the road department.

Greiman made clear that it was important for the county to hold on to assets with the potential for value that would grow over time.