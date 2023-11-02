Former Lake Mills coach, Jim Boehmer awarded IGHSAU Volleyball Golden Plaque

It’s no secret Jim Boehmer was going to receive the 2023 Golden Plaque of Distinction Award at this year’s 2023 state volleyball tournament because Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director Jean Berger and Volleyball Administrator Ben Wan Wyk broke the news on Oct. 3.

(WATCH) – Boehmer presented the Golden Plaque before Lake Mills vs. Forest City on Oct. 3, 2023:

Boehmer will be publicly recognized for his honor today during the Class 2A state championship match at Xtreme Arena in Coralville.

“It’s a great honor; it’s an honor for the school district. It’s not me, it’s not our volleyball program, it’s our entire school district because all of that has to come together for that to happen,” he told KIOW during an interview earlier this week. “When I look at the list of past Golden Plague winners, and I look at mine, I see school districts behind each one.”

Boehmer served as the head volleyball coach at Lake Mills from 1992-2022, stepping down after last season. He will retire as the school’s activities director after the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m really enjoying this ‘swan song’ of this being my last year, and I’m going to enjoy going into a different role when I leave that AD role, but it’s been different – it’s been an easy transition.”

“It’s been interesting,” Boehmer said of this school year so far without volleyball and a summer without camps and preparing for the season.

Boehmer enjoyed his coaching time but felt comfortable stepping down, knowing that ‘his girls’ would be taking over the program. Three of his former players, Brook Christianson, Micah Peters, and Hailey Culver, led the program this year. Boehmer still was at most of the games as an administrator and said, “I felt good with it because I knew I had my girls taking over the program, and that was so comforting to me.

He added, “I got to really watch the girls just as a fan, and I really didn’t (watch thinking the coaching staff should be doing something different), and maybe that because I had Brook, Hailey, and Micah – I don’t second guess what they do – so I really just got to watch as a fan.”

The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community, and the coaching profession, according to the IGHSAU.

Boehmer won over 900 games as a volleyball coach but also had a successful run as the softball coach and coached wrestling at the school. He won 22 conference titles as the volleyball coach in two different conferences. He guided the Bulldogs to four state tournament appearances, including the state championship game in 2010, a team that was ranked 6th going into the tournament before falling to Western Christian in the final.

Currently, he is finishing serving eight years on the IGHSAU Board of Directors. The board has allowed the IGHSAU staff to take the idea of making high school girls at all championships they sponsor feel like rock stars and – at times – literally roll out the pink carpet for them. They embraced the ‘pink shoes mentality and branding’ and supported the “Iowa Girl,” building them up to be community leaders in the future.

“Most of these kids will never be professional athletes, so let’s treat them like professionals now,” Boehmer explained.

Boehmer, being his witty self, closed by joking that the Golden Plaque “did one thing for me I thought never ever thought I see happen………. Forest City volleyball fans standing up and clapping for me”, he said with a laugh.

Boehmer – now with a serious tone – added, “I got great friends over there, and I think of the two volleyball coaches I coached against (Paula Rotta and Lacy Jerome), and they’re just great people.” He added, “You love to beat’em, but I’ve got to tell you they’re just great people.”

Boehmer will be publicly recognized with his Golden Plaugue around 4:45 PM, and it can be watched live on Iowa PBS or IowaPBS.org.

Golden Plague Awards Since 2011:

2011 – Dave Waggie, East Sac County

2012 – Tom Keating, Dubuque Wahlert

2013 – EaVon Woodin, Waverly-Shell Rock

2014 – Dave Whims, Ankeny

2015 – Shirley Ryan, Mount Vernon

2016 – Angie Spangenberg, Harlan

2017 – Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian

2018 – Diane Harms, Dike-New harford

2019 – Melissa Freesmeier, Holy Trinity Catholic

2020 – Shelly Sorensen, Janesville

2021 – Rick Brooks, Johnston

2022 – Marilyn Murra, Newell-Fonda