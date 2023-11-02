Feenstra Supports Legislation to Allow Clergy to Receive Social Security Benefits

Today, during a House Ways and Means Committee markup, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the full Committee passed, the Clergy Act. This legislation would provide more flexibility for religious ministers to plan for their retirement by creating a time-restricted, voluntary open season – much like that utilized for healthcare coverage – for members of the clergy to choose to receive Social Security.

Under current law, members of the clergy can apply for an exemption to Social Security taxes on their ministerial work, but they cannot reverse that decision. It is permanent.

“Bureaucratic red tape should not prevent members of the clergy who wish to receive Social Security benefits from changing their preferences. This bipartisan legislation creates an open season for clergy to update or change their tax status as it relates to Social Security benefits,” said Rep. Feenstra. “As a Christian, I am proud to support this commonsense legislation that will allow our pastors and ministers to decide whether they would like to contribute to Social Security and plan for their retirement. Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, I will continue to advocate for policies that eliminate headaches for our families, cut red tape, and ensure that every American can make the decisions that are best for them.”