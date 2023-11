Jon W. Ranheim, age 68, formerly of Forest City, Iowa, passed away September 18, 2023 in New Mexico.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Memorials may be directed to the Jon W. Ranheim memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of local arrangements.