Safety Tips for Parents of Trick-or-Treaters

The experts say parents should warn their kids to be careful when handling a common Halloween accessory. Tammy Noble, a registered nurse and educator at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says the directions on glow sticks emphasize they are not to be cut or punctured.

While it’s important to stay visible during the nighttime candy runs, it’s also important to avoid hazards. The chemicals in glow sticks can be a problem if they splash a kid’s face.

If the stinging persists longer than an hour, she suggests calling the poison center. On another Halloween topic, Noble say to be selective if you’re buying make-up or face paints.

In fact, she says to test those colors on the skin 48 hours before trick-or-treating, just to be on the safe side. Some newer costumes light up and will come with a small battery pack to power those lights, which Noble says may also present a hazard.

Those batteries could cause internal burns if swallowed. Noble recommends kids wait until they get home to open their treats so parents can inspect the goodies for any signs of tampering. The Sioux City-based Poison Control Center Hotline is available around-the-clock at 800-222-1222.