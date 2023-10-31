Pets Can Get Scared Tonight Too

Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm during trick-or-treating, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out.

It may look adorable to dress your dog in disguise for the spooky season, but Fido may think otherwise.

Whether your dog will be staying home or accompanying you while trick-or-treating, it’s always important that there be an ID tag on their collar, as they might manage to dart off.

Bowls and bags of Halloween candy should be kept in a cabinet and away from pets, as Phillips says chocolate and other sweets can be dangerous, and even deadly, to a pet.