Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.