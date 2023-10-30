Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor30 mins agoLast Updated: October 30, 2023

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.
  6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Secondary Roads Update
  7. Old Business.
  8. New Business.
  9. Update on meetings.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor30 mins agoLast Updated: October 30, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button