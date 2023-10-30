Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Certification of Cost Allocation Plan – FY23
12. Mike Bode – Annual Weed Commissioner Report
13. HealthEquity – Annual Flex Benefit Agreement
14. Treasurer Building – Roof replacement
15. Water System Improvement Project
16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. EMS Continued Discussion
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting –
b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
c. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting #3 – EOC – November 2 – 6:30 P.M.
d. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – November 13 – 9:00 A.M.
e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.
f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30A.M.
g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30A.M.
h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1
i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.