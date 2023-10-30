Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Certification of Cost Allocation Plan – FY23

12. Mike Bode – Annual Weed Commissioner Report

13. HealthEquity – Annual Flex Benefit Agreement

14. Treasurer Building – Roof replacement

15. Water System Improvement Project

16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. EMS Continued Discussion

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting –

b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

c. Worth County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting #3 – EOC – November 2 – 6:30 P.M.

d. 2023 City/School Election Canvass of Votes – November 13 – 9:00 A.M.

e. 2023 City/School Election 2nd Tier Canvass of Votes – November 20 – 9:00 A.M.

f. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30A.M.

g. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30A.M.

h. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

i. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.