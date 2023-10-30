Stronger Pipeline Ordinances Proposed

It’s an idea that may take hold in other counties in Iowa, especially those dealing with carbon sequestration pipelines possibly being built in their county.

A county official in northeast Iowa says the announcement that the proposed Navigator pipeline project has been cancelled is great news, but Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says she’s talking with other board members about updating the county’s ordinance regulating how close for-profit pipelines may be built to homes and buildings.

Navigator’s proposed pipeline would have stretched through about 25 miles of Delaware County. Helmrichs says the cancellation has relieved a lot of stress among affected landowners.

Helmrichs says she intends to have serious conversations with local legislators and urge them to forbid private, for-profit companies from using eminent domain to acquire land from unwilling property owners.