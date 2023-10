STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Interview with GHV’s Zach Flatebo

GHV junior Zach Flatebo was a medalist on Saturday during the Class 2A state cross-country meet in Fort Dodge. Flatebo ran a 16:35.5 to finish 13th overall for the Cardinals.

As a team, the GHV boys finished in 12th place:

Connor Hammitt – 61st

Caleb Good – 87th

Jonah Pringnitz – 89th

Tyler Englin – 110th

Ty Heller – 117th

Gavin Chambers – 127th

Katelyn Knoll also ran for the GHV girls, and she finished in 91st place also running on Saturday.