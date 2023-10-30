Kossuth County Considers Letter of Interest for Cap CO2

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the idea of supporting a Letter of Interest from Cap CO2. First District Supervisor Carter Nath explained what the letter was about.

The two competing companies have some distinct differences which Nath addressed.

Essentially Cap CO2 would use less electricity and water to accomplish the same goal as their competitors.

Third District Supervisor Joshua Waechter has also been involved in the idea of supporting CapCO2 and explained that he is trying to get the interested parties together for a future meeting.

Nath went on to explain that ever since the controversy of the carbon sequestration pipelines, there has been discussion about alternatives and this idea might be one of them.

The board approved the letter of interest unanimously.